Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Mildred Joyce O'Keefe Lobb


1931 - 2019
Mildred Joyce O'Keefe Lobb Obituary
Mildred Joyce O'Keefe Lobb

Louisville - Mildred Joyce O'Keefe Lobb, 88, passed peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, with her family by her side.

Mildred was born June 2, 1931 in Louisville, KY, to John Robert Schmitt and Mary Louise Gardiner Schmitt.

Mildred married Robert Roy O'Keefe in 1949. Together they had four beautiful children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Mildred was very devoted to her family and was a wonderful mother and Memaw.

Nursing was a lifelong dream for Mildred, and she graduated from the University of Louisville School of Nursing in 1977. Mildred retired from St. Anthony's Hospital and continued her career as a nurse paralegal for several years.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Roy O'Keefe, mother Mary Louise Gardiner Schmitt, father John Robert Schmitt, and sister Aleene Thomas.

Mildred is survived by one sister, Eleanor Polston (Andy); four children, Linda Porter (John), Robert O'Keefe (Janet), Karen Laferty (Michael), and Gerald O'Keefe (Elaine); grandchildren, Riayn Dobson (Chris), Jordan Laferty, Andrew Porter (Debbie), Kyle Laferty (Anna), and Kaitlyn Laferty; great-grandchild, and her "Happiness", William Dobson.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, from 4 - 8 pm, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12:00 pm, at Highlands Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019
