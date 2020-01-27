|
Mildred L. Willman
Louisville - Mildred L. Willman, 86, of Okolona, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, James Willman Sr., son, James Willman Jr. and daughter, Patricia Muss.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Susan Willis(Mike), son, Christopher Willman, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. A committal service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40218. Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020