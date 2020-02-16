|
|
Mildred Lieber
Louisville - Mildred Lieber, 95, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Louisville to the late Ahazz and Mertie Finnell.
After raising their seven children, Mildred joined her husband at J. Lieber Florist, which they owned and operated together. She was also a member of the Bluegrass Miniature Horse Club.
Mildred is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Herman A. Lieber, Sr.; daughter, Kimberly Lieber; and parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Herman Lieber, Jr. (Darlene), Tom Lieber (Donna), Kenny Lieber, Patty Lieber, Karen Bean (Bill), and Shaun Lieber; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great- grandchildren; and sister, Pat West.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020