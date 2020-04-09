|
Mildred Link Allgeier
Louisville - Mildred F. Link Allgeier, 96, passed away April 9, 2020 at Nazareth Home Clifton. Mildred was born July 13, 1923 to the late Ferd and Ida Hunn Link. She was a former legal secretary and retired bookkeeper of J.F. Link and Son.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bernard H. Allgeier, her sister, Dorothy Kightlinger, and brother, J.F. Link, Jr.
She is survived by her sister LaVerne Wolfe; nephews Robert Kightlinger, who took care of her, J.F. Link III, Richard Link and David Wolfe; nieces Diana Link and Carol Oberhausen; and numerous other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Bosse Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private funeral. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life and mass at St. Brigid Catholic Church will be held at a later date to honor Mildred.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020