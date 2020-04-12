|
Mildred Louise Cooley
Louisville - Mildred Louise Cooley, age 85, passed away April 12, 2020.
Mildred was born October 6, 1934 to the late Henry Loy and Estelle Loy. Also preceding her in passing is her loving husband Wayne D Cooley; her son Terry W Cooley; and her brothers Carl Loy, Oakley Loy, and Willard Loy.
Left to carry on her legacy are her daughters Donna Waddell (Jerry) and Tammy Cooley; her grandchildren Miranda Waddell, Ben Cooley, Sarah Stephen, Zachary Cooley (Amanda), and Jacob Cooley; her great-grandchildren Quience Waddell, Dezi Waddell, and Sofi Waddell; and her sister in law's by marriage, Fern Cooley and Florence Loy.
Mildred graduated from Taylor County High School in 1951 and worked for General Electric for 35 years. She was an avid member of Buechel Park Baptist Church. She and Wayne were married for 58 years up until his passing on March 23, 2011.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be private for immediate family only. Mildred will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020