Mildred Louise Haysley
Louisville - Mildred Louise Haysley, 97, was born on October 30, 1922 in Louisville to the late Elmer and Lillian (Blevins) Probst, and passed away on Friday February 14, 2020. Mildred was a retired bookkeeper for the old Falls City Boat Works and a 64-year member of Auburndale Baptist Church. Mildred loved Jesus and was a proud member of the greatest generation. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Haysley, and she leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Louise Starrett; granddaughters, Anne (John) Hardin, Lisa (Matt) Dickerson, and Shannon Davis; and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday February 22, 2020 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Visitation will be after 11 am until the time of service on Saturday. Entombment will be private at Evergreen Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Auburndale Baptist Church Mission Program. Online condolences may be left at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020