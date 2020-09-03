Mildred McCubbins CoffeyLouisville - Mildred McCubbins Coffey peacefully passed away August 29, 2020. Mildred was a lifelong Christian and a member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church after Ninth & O relocated from her neighborhood. In 1990 she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years; James Earl Coffey (Green & Taylor Co.) and the last survivor of 14 siblings.In the late 40's Mildred was one of the first employees at Union Underwear in Campbellsville and later relocated to Louisville working for Derby Cap Co. After retiring she gardened, canned and continued her love of sewing, making over 75 quilts and other articles for family and friends. She was well known for her good home cooked meals including delicious cakes and deserts. She enjoyed good health for 26 years while maintaining a large home before going to live with her son George in 2016.She is survived by their three sons, James (Linda), George (Shirley) Coffey and one daughter Elizabeth (Daniel/deceased) Schneider, 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.The service was held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Owen funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with burial at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.Expression of sympathy may be made to Hosparus -Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, Ky. 40205, in memory of Mildred McCubbins Coffey.