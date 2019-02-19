Mildred "Millie" McGovern, SCN



Louisville - Mildred "Millie" McGovern, SCN, 86, was born in Hawesville, KY. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on Feb. 17, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 65 years.



Sister Millie served in educational ministries in Bardstown, KY at St. Joseph; and at St. Matthias and Holy Name in Louisville; and Our Lady of Victory in Columbus, OH. She served as principal at St. Paul in Lexington, KY from 1963-1966. She served as the supervisor of education for the Diocese of Covington, KY from 1969-1974.



With her interest in media, she served as the media coordinator in the Columbus Diocese and later as the director of communications for the Diocese of Brownsville, TX. Sister Millie also served as the cable/satellite consultant for the Houston, TX Diocese and as the media center coordinator for the Archdiocese of Louisville from 1985-2002.



She served her SCN Community through her volunteer work at the Catherine Spalding Bookshop and as director of the media center at Nazareth from 2004-2017.



Sister Millie is survived by her sisters Martha Hamilton, Mary Young, Ann Johnson, Rita McGovern, Marie Ratliff, and her brother John McGovern; many nieces and nephews, and her religious community.



A prayer service and visitation will be held at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.



A Wake will be held at St. Vincent Church, Nazareth at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.



Her Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.