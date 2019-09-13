|
Mildred Mikel Brehl
Louisville - Mildred Mikel Brehl went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Campbellsville, KY on June 18, 1925, the youngest child of Charles N. (Buck) Mikel and Lora Gill Mikel.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph C. Brehl, and nine siblings.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Brehl Warren (Terry) Brentwood, TN; Donna Brehl Carr (Mark) Prospect, KY; and Robert J. Brehl, St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren Scott Warren (Jessica), Ryan Carr (Amy), Karen Carr Baker (Logan), Phillip (Ashley), Michael and Nicholas Brehl and fourteen great grandchildren.
Mildred attended Bowling Green Business University, after which she moved to Louisville and was employed by the Mengel Company. After her marriage in 1950, she was a homemaker until her children were grown and then enjoyed various part time jobs, including as a kindergarten teacher/director at St. John's Lutheran Church for 10 years and as a sales person for Taylor Trunk in Oxmoor for almost 30 years.
Mildred was a long-time member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church.
Funeral service 12pm Monday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge. She will be buried next to her husband in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 10 am Monday until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019