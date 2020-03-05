|
|
Mildred "Mickey" Morgan
Clarksville - Mildred "Mickey" Morgan, 94 of Clarksville, Indiana passed away peacefully on March 4th, 2020. She is preceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jesse J. Morgan; her parents, Cary W. and Florence Perkins, a brother, Dr. Robert E. Perkins and a beloved grandson Cary Michael Morgan.
Survivors include: Bonnie Dugan, Steve (Joan) Morgan; Michael (Vivian) Morgan; Kyle (Phil) Baird: Denise (Terry) Cain and nine grandchildren and nine great-greatgrandchildren and 2 nieces..
Mickey was a loving Mother and devoted her life to her family. Her upbeat and positive attitude was contagious to all who knew her and she never met a stranger. Mickey was an avid reader and loved to dance and listen to music. Special thanks to Westminster Skilled Unit. In lieu of flowers donations to your favorite animal shelter in Mickey's name will be appreciated.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020