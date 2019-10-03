|
|
Mildred Mumford
Scottsburg - 98, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born on February 9, 1921 in Harrison County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Howard and Effie (Dowd) Muntz. Mildred was married on May 9, 1953 to Miles Kenneth Mumford, who passed away on Sept. 14, 2010 after enjoying 57 years together. She was a former office manager of the old Kraft Foods Company in Carrolton, Kentucky and also a former employee for the old Shoppers Mart Store in Scottsburg, Indiana. Mildred was a member of the Scottsburg Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a past Elder. In addition, she was a member of the Theta Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority since 1969, had served two terms as the President and Chapter Treasurer and was honored with Lifetime Membership. Mildred had received the Phi Beta Psi National Presidents Award, the National Treasurers and the National Vice Presidents Award. She had served as the assistant to the National Treasurer and was elected National Vice President, each being two year terms. Mildred was a former member of the Carrollton, Kentucky Younger Womens' Club and had received their first Outstanding Member of the Year Award. In addition to her husband Ken, she was preceded in death by one great nephew. Survivors include two nieces, Loma Hall (Carl) and Kathie Haggard; five nephews, Clifford Culver (Janice), Dwayne Cullver (Janie), J.E. Culver (Phoebe), Bruce Mumford, Jr. and Christopher Mumford (Kristan); eleven great nieces and nephews and numerous great great nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 10:00 am on Monday at the Scottsburg Presbyterian Church with burial in Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation: 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at Collins Funeral Home and after 9 am Monday at her church. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Phi Beta Psi Cancer Research or her church. Onlline condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019