Mildred P. Fugate
Louisville - Mildred P. Fugate, 89, entered into rest on Saturday February 22, 2020. She was retired from Phillip Morris. Mildred loved to Square Dance and she loved to travel. She is survived by Several Nieces and Nephews. Her Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 1pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Her Memorial Visitation will be held after 10am on Thursday until time of service. Burial will take place in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers Mildred request donation to be given to the Crusade for Children or Hospice of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020