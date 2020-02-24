Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Resources
Mildred P. Fugate

Mildred P. Fugate Obituary
Mildred P. Fugate

Louisville - Mildred P. Fugate, 89, entered into rest on Saturday February 22, 2020. She was retired from Phillip Morris. Mildred loved to Square Dance and she loved to travel. She is survived by Several Nieces and Nephews. Her Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 1pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Her Memorial Visitation will be held after 10am on Thursday until time of service. Burial will take place in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers Mildred request donation to be given to the Crusade for Children or Hospice of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
