|
|
Mildred Pendleton Schnieders
LOUISVILLE - Mildred Pendleton Schnieders, 95, of Louisville passed away on October 3, 2019.
She was a native of Monroe, Kentucky, a retired clerk for South Central Bell and a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1997, Robert Matthias Schnieders, Sr.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may gather at the Broadway entrance at 10:45 a.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019