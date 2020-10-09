1/1
Mildred Perkins
Mildred Perkins

Louisville - Mildred "Millie" Perkins, 88, of Frankfort, KY was born August 16, 1932 and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020.

She was raised in Frankfort and spent a large portion of her life in Louisville, Kentucky. Mildred (more affectionately known as Millie), was the wife of Jesse L Perkins. Millie and Jesse had two children, Trudy Watkins (Eddie) of Frankfort, KY and Barry Perkins (Linda) of Paducah, KY. Millie was a longtime member of Ninth and O Baptist Church. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, but most proudly claimed her profession as church secretary. She faithfully served her church her entire life, even as her health began to fail. She was an open door to anyone needing a place to call home, truly passionate about sharing the love of Jesus with others. She was also passionate about her family, kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and adopted grandkids - making each one feel loved and valued.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Martha Davenport, and her husband of 60 years, Jesse L. Perkins.

She is survived by her two sisters, Marcella Smith (Virgil) and Wanda Cheek; her children, Trudy Watkins and Barry Perkins along with 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, and 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ninth and O Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ninth and O Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
