Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM



Mildred Simpson Quisenberry


1920 - 2020
Mildred Simpson Quisenberry Obituary
Mildred Simpson Quisenberry

Louisville - 99, passed away with family by her side on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Mildred was born on March 6, 1920 in Somerset, KY to the late James Dudley Simpson and Mae Milsom Simpson. She was a lifelong member of the former Preston Hwy United Methodist Church, and will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Spencer Quisenberry; and siblings, Clark, Claude and Carl Lee Simpson, Grace Moseley and Edna Simpson. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her daughter, Jane Anne Seger (Edward); grandchildren, Brandon Spencer Williams (Amy), Nicholas Taylor Seger and Abigail Leigh Seger; and her great grandchildren, Brandon Andrew Williams, Cameron Aiden-Spencer Williams and Henry McCall Williams.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Audubon Hospital for all the care and compassion shown to Mildred and the family.

Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Thursday, January 16th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Mildred's life will begin at 12pm on Friday, January 17th, guest are welcome to start arriving at 11am on Friday. Mildred will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggest expressions of sympathy be made to Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
