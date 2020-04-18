|
Mildred Sittig
Louisville - Mildred Edythe Daeuble Sittig, 97, died Friday, April 17, 2020 of natural causes at the Episcopal Church Home.
She was a homemaker, graduate of Atherton High School (class of 1940), attended the University of Louisville, and she was a member of Hikes Point Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John, Jr. and Elsie Lauer Daeuble; husband, Charles Hillsley Sittig; and son-in-law, Jim Webb.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and is survived by daughters, Carol Webb and Sharon Cox (David); grandchildren, David Aaron Cox, Stacey Cox Comp (Pastor Kevin, Discipleship and Small Groups, Shelby Christian Church) and Sarah Cox Mosteller (Pastor Chad, Campus Pastor Leader, Southeast Christian Church); great grandchildren, Levi Joseph Comp, Joel William Comp, Liam Isaac Mosteller, Emery Grace Comp, Reese Elisabeth Mosteller and Rowan Jude Mosteller.
Services are private. Interment, Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.
Memorial gifts: Hikes Point Christian Church, 2601 Hikes Lane, Louisville, Kentucky, 40218; (502) 473-0403; hikespointchristian.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020