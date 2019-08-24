Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred "Millie" Spencer

Mildred "Millie" Spencer Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Spencer

Clarksville - Mildred "Millie" J. Spencer, 79, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She worked at Devoe Paint. Millie was a member of McCulloch Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Louisville Bats Booster Club. She was a native of Clarksville, IN.

She is survived by her husband Fred L. Spencer of Clarksville, IN.; son Thomas E. Hauger of Rock Hill, SC.; daughter Amy J. Moncur (Gary) of Shelbyville, KY.; grandsons Andres Canales and Kellen Hauger.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Vera Kuntz; her aunt Verna Sherrod.

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with inurnment to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade For Children.

Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
