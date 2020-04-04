|
Mildred "Millie" Williamson Allen
Louisville - Millie Allen passed away last month.
She was a 1948 graduate of the all-girls Shawnee High School. She attended University of Louisville and was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She was a secretary with General Electric and a teacher with Louisville Board of Education / Jefferson County Public Schools.
Preceding her in death were her parents, H. Norman and Ethel Williamson. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Cissell (Tony).
Thank you to everyone who helped her live such a long life. Her intelligence, inner strength, and determination were incredible. At gloaming we will think of her.
A graveside service was held at Cave Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Ln, Louisville KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020