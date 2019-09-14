|
|
Millard Rusher, Jr.
Louisville - Millard Rusher , 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Millard was retired from Ford Motor Co. in 1985 and was a member of the UAW and loyal member of Harvest Church of God.
He was born on April 30, 1930 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Millard and Winnie (Evans) Rusher. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 64 years, Amanda Rusher.
Millard is survived by his daughter, Jeanie (Pat) Carden; son, Curt (Jody) Rusher; son, Mick (Aletha)Rusher; daughter, Judy (Ken) Patton; brother, Paul Rusher; sister, Vivian Chaplain; grandchildren: Tammy Black, Kim Kessel, Tara Bow, Kevin Rusher, Tonya German, and Todd Raisor; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Visitation will also be Thursday from 11 am - 1 pm followed by his funeral service at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019