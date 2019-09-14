Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Millard Rusher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millard Rusher Jr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millard Rusher Jr. Obituary
Millard Rusher, Jr.

Louisville - Millard Rusher , 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Millard was retired from Ford Motor Co. in 1985 and was a member of the UAW and loyal member of Harvest Church of God.

He was born on April 30, 1930 in Owensboro, Kentucky to Millard and Winnie (Evans) Rusher. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 64 years, Amanda Rusher.

Millard is survived by his daughter, Jeanie (Pat) Carden; son, Curt (Jody) Rusher; son, Mick (Aletha)Rusher; daughter, Judy (Ken) Patton; brother, Paul Rusher; sister, Vivian Chaplain; grandchildren: Tammy Black, Kim Kessel, Tara Bow, Kevin Rusher, Tonya German, and Todd Raisor; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Visitation will also be Thursday from 11 am - 1 pm followed by his funeral service at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now