Millie "Mills" Brinkhaus
Louisville - Brinkhaus, Millie "Mills" (Wellington) passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on March 3, 2020.
Millie was a proud graduate of Presentation Academy, class of '54 and was employed by GE in her early adulthood. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was a Communion Minister as well as a member of the Altar Society. She enjoyed her friendships and many years with the Queen's Daughters of Louisville. She was a devoted wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend who always put others first. She loved her family time and travels, including many Pensacola Beach vacations. She enjoyed volunteering with church and school activities while raising her seven children, which she always did with an abundance of love, kindness and compassion. She was a beautiful and perfect role model for all.
Preceding her in death were her parents Herb and Lucille Wellington, and her daughter, Ginny.
Survivors are her husband of 61 years, George; her son Steve (Kristy) and five daughters, Peggy Miller, Mary Anne Burch (Dennis), Julie Motiff (Jacques), Katie Downey (David), and Susan Key (James); Three grandsons, Nick Brinkhaus, Sam & Michael Motiff; nine granddaughters, Jessica Bishop (Eric), Amanda Williams (Brian), Madalyn McLeland (Ryan), Kathryn Kahl (Matt), Rebecca Westfall (Grey), Meredith Motiff, Alison & Anna Downey, and Elizabeth Key; Six great-grandsons; sister Margaret Schum; and eleven nieces and nephews. A special thanks to those who cared for her, including her daughter Katie, caregivers Pearl & Keyahna, and the Hosparus support team.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 9 at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home (St. Matthews) and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the church on Monday, March 9.
Memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hosparus, Mass of the Air, or donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020