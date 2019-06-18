|
Millydean Ratcliffe Aschbacher
Louisville - Millydean Ratcliffe Aschbacher, 93, passed away June 15, 2019 at Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY.
She was born in Louisville in 1926, daughter of Susie M. (Cain) and George Milton Ratcliffe. Millie was their "Little Princess".
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Mildred Ratcliffe and her husband of 64 yrs., J. Kenneth Aschbacher Sr.
She grew up in Crescent Hill. Her father was Chief of Police for the Louisville Police Department. Millie was a 1943.5 graduate of J.M. Atherton High School for Girls. Millie was a member of St. Frances of Rome parish for over 70 years.
Millie was loved and cherished by her family and friends. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmama, great-grandmama and friend. She was a skilled seamstress, bridge player, artist, and economic engineer extraordinaire. She enjoyed and supported the arts regularly attending Derby Dinner Playhouse, Actors Theater, and the Louisville Orchestra.
Millydean is survived by her children , Sheriall Cunningham, Joseph K. Aschbacher II (Kathy), Mark Aschbacher (Dallas), Ginnie Strouse (Kim), Philip Aschbacher (Resa); grandchildren, Molly Korfhage (Kurt), Matthew Cunningham (Julie), Ken Aschbacher III (Sarah), Katie Spencer (Matt), Jan Canepari (James), Courtney Hagenbuch (Alex), Emma and Sara Aschbacher, Dean Aschbacher (Kelsey), Greta Hittle (Michael), Sadie Aschbacher (Clayton Ray) and Andrew (Sarah) Aschbacher. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren.
The family appreciates the wonderful community of Nazareth Home. Millydean enjoyed interacting with residents and staff.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The funeral Mass will be at St. Frances of Rome Church, 2119 Payne Street at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to , Memphis TN. or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 18, 2019