Mindy Marie Avis
1979 - 2020
41, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. She had been a volunteer for many years at the Louisville Zoo and also Green Valley Care Center. Mindy was without a doubt an animal lover and had the ability to connect in a special way with any creature she crossed paths with.

She was born on September 3, 1979 in Louisville, Kentucky to Francis "Frank" Avis and the late Mary "Betsy" (Broderick) Avis. Along with her father, Mindy is survived by her siblings, Shannon Main (Kevin), Branden Avis (Ashley); nieces and nephews, Alice, Gracie, Cooper, Owen and Brooks.

Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church Cemetery. Contributions in Mindy's memory may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children (520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202) or to the Greenville Elementary chapter of the 4-H Club (7025 Cross Street, Greenville, IN 47124).

A gathering to celebrate Mindy's life will be announced at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
