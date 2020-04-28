|
Minnie L. Devers
Louisville - 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was born on October 7, 1932 in Hodgenville, Kentucky to Hallie and Josie (Nichols) Crady. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by Husband, Charles L. Devers, Daughter In-Law , Wanda Devers, Brother, JW Crady, Sister, Inez Kennedy. Minnie was a member of South Jefferson Christian Church for over 60 years; where she was very active in the Ladies Morning Circle.
Minnie is survived by her Son , Bobby (Linda) Devers, Sr., Son, Donnie Devers, and Daughter, Thelma Beck; Grandchildren, Bobby Devers, Jr., Daniel Devers, Angela Ridge, and Paul Beck; Great Grandchildren, Danielle Gowers, Lindsey Devers, Matthew Acree, and Michael Ridge; along with many special nieces and nephews.
Services were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Chapel and will be private. The family requests that contributions in Minnie's memory be made to South Jefferson Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020