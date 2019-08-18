Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Belden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Lee Belden


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Lee Belden Obituary
Minnie Lee Belden

Louisville - 90, passed away on August 12, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Louisville, Ky.

A native of Indianapolis, Minnie was born on October 17, 1928 to the late Merle and Gilbert "Gib" Harmon. She had one sister, the late Dorothy Chaplin, two half-sisters, the late Elizabeth Blake, the late Martha Tilden, and a half-brother, the late David Harmon. She was married to Vernon Walker Belden for 52 years until his passing in 2000.

Minnie is survived by her children, Janet Belden Hamilton (Thomas), of Long Island City, Ny, Becky Marshall (Gene) of Ft. Myers, Fl, Dana Belden of Louisville, Ky, Sally Belden of Louisville, Ky, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The family is grateful for the caregivers and staff at the Masonic Home for their unending care and love towards their mother. Expressions of love, may be made to the Masonic Homes of Kentucky. A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now