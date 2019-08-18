|
|
Minnie Lee Belden
Louisville - 90, passed away on August 12, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Louisville, Ky.
A native of Indianapolis, Minnie was born on October 17, 1928 to the late Merle and Gilbert "Gib" Harmon. She had one sister, the late Dorothy Chaplin, two half-sisters, the late Elizabeth Blake, the late Martha Tilden, and a half-brother, the late David Harmon. She was married to Vernon Walker Belden for 52 years until his passing in 2000.
Minnie is survived by her children, Janet Belden Hamilton (Thomas), of Long Island City, Ny, Becky Marshall (Gene) of Ft. Myers, Fl, Dana Belden of Louisville, Ky, Sally Belden of Louisville, Ky, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the caregivers and staff at the Masonic Home for their unending care and love towards their mother. Expressions of love, may be made to the Masonic Homes of Kentucky. A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019