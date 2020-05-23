Minnie Louise Gibson
Louisville - 84, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was a retiree of Phillip Morris after 24 years and a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Morris Gibson; children, Linda Ingram(Charles), Dolores Hall(Donald), Barbara Thompson, Mozell Jones(Brian), Sheila Halsell Jones(Bobby), Jennifer Hayden, Marcella Gibson, Emmanuel Herrod(Terri), Michael Herrod(Brenda), Mose Halsell,Jr.(Lee), Morris Gibson, Jr.(Marilyn), Marvin Gibson, Timothy Gibson, Bryant Gibson, foster sons, Daniel Payne, Evan Elmore; siblings, Beula Dansberry, Barbara Jean Killebrew, Joyce, Kathy, Jennie Ruth of Memphis TN. and Reginald Thomas; 49 grandchildren; 132 great- grandchildren, and 48 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at King Solomon Baptist Church with interment in Louisville Memorial West. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.