Minnie Ruth Davis Franklin
Clifton Heights - 93, of Clifton Heights, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Louisville, KY, to the late Rudy P. and Minnie Crum Davis. She was retired from the Jefferson Co. Schools, a member of Crescent Hill United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, James D. Franklin, and 6 siblings.
She is survived by her 3 loving daughters; Stacy Elder, Debbie Guillaume , and Roberta Zimmerman (Richard), her 8 grandchilren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchild.
Services to Celebrate Minnie's life will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Monday.
Expressions are requested to memorial fund of her church. Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019