Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Ruth Davis Franklin


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Ruth Davis Franklin Obituary
Minnie Ruth Davis Franklin

Clifton Heights - 93, of Clifton Heights, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Louisville, KY, to the late Rudy P. and Minnie Crum Davis. She was retired from the Jefferson Co. Schools, a member of Crescent Hill United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, James D. Franklin, and 6 siblings.

She is survived by her 3 loving daughters; Stacy Elder, Debbie Guillaume , and Roberta Zimmerman (Richard), her 8 grandchilren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchild.

Services to Celebrate Minnie's life will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave. with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Monday.

Expressions are requested to memorial fund of her church. Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now