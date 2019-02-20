|
Miriam Roneda Cline
Louisville - 95, transitioned peacefully into Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her brother, Everett "Mac" McEwen. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Steven Alan Cline; grandchildren, Jeff Cline, Samantha (Kyle) Wood; great grandchildren, Skylar, Landon, Violet Wood; niece, Patricia. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10am at Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel with visitation from 4-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019