Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Roneda Cline

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Miriam Roneda Cline Obituary
Miriam Roneda Cline

Louisville - 95, transitioned peacefully into Heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her brother, Everett "Mac" McEwen. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Steven Alan Cline; grandchildren, Jeff Cline, Samantha (Kyle) Wood; great grandchildren, Skylar, Landon, Violet Wood; niece, Patricia. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10am at Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel with visitation from 4-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.