Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
Miriam Ruth Woolfolk Obituary
Lexington - Miriam Ruth (Lamy) Woolfolk, 93, died on November 20, 2019, in Lexington. Born on Valentine's Day in Louisville, KY, she resided in Lexington since 1951. A lifelong artist and poet, Miriam was a member of the Lexington Art League and Kentucky State Poetry Society for over 40 years. Also a member of the Kentucky Watercolor Society; Miniature Painters, Sculptors, and Gravers Society of Washington DC; Lexington Woman's Club; UK Woman's Club; National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges, and others. Faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church for over 60 years.

Survivors include her son, Michael Kimber (Marian) of Iowa City, IA; daughters Jeanne Keats (Bob) of Louisville, KY and Sally Horowitz, Lexington; step-daughter Allison Woolfolk of Sonoma, CA; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Patch G. Woolfolk, and daughter Patty Jones. Visitation and Services at Milward Funeral Home, 159 N Broadway, Lexington on Saturday, November 30th. Visitation 11 am to 1, service beginning at 1 pm. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
