Mitchel Allen Perkins
Louisville - Mitchel Allen Perkins, 21, entered Eternal Life Friday, July 10, 2020.
Mitchel moved from his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky to pursue his education at the University of Cincinnati. He was the perpetual tinkerer and possessed the entrepreneurial spirit to the fullest degree. He was a fanatic of "all thing's cars" and loved tinkering and talking cars. He was a kind and humble young man with a smile that made you melt and blue eyes that left you captivated. His love for others and passion for life will be dearly missed by those who knew him well.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Margaret Jane and Jesse Lee Baird; paternal grandfather, Raymond Perkins, Jr.; aunt, Sandy Baird Tolle; and uncle, William Perkins.
Survivors include his mother, Jennifer Baird Perkins; father, Robert Allen Perkins; sister, Megan Lynn Dickey (Tyler); paternal grandmother, Martha Perkins; and step-grandmother, Carol Baird.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in honor of his life will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery - Louisville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Louisville Metro at afsp.org
