Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Congregation Adath Jeshurun
2401 Woodbourne Avenue
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Congregation Adath Jeshurun
2401 Woodbourne Avenue
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Mitchell Charney, devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away at his home early Friday morning.

Charney originally from Lynbrook, NY moved to Louisville in 1962 and never left. A graduate of both the University of Louisville and the University of Louisville School of Law, Charney has been a partner at Goldberg and Simpson law firm since 1981. Mitchell was also a leader in the civic community. He was the past President of both the Jewish Family and Vocational Services and the Ronald McDonald House and served long terms on the boards of Jewish Hospital, Kentucky Youth Advocates and the Metro United Way. One of the foremost authorities in adoption law across the United States, he received the prestigious WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation Bell Award in 1993.

Mitchell is survived by his best friend and wife of 48 years Barbara; his son Jason and wife Leslie, and two daughters; Carrie and husband Mike, Kim and husband Simone. Charney was a passionate "Grumps" for his six grandchildren, Emma, Piper, Harley, Palmer, Sebastiano, and Stella.

Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at Congregation Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205. Visitors are welcome from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.

Memorial gifts to JFCS, Ronald McDonald House or Congregation Adath Jeshurun are appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
