|
|
Mitchell Norwood Barnes
Louisville - Mitchell Norwood Barnes (26) of Louisville Kentucky passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday evening February 26, 2020 after a pleasant day of preparing to teach his 8th grade US History class at Barret Middle School. He is survived by his father Mitch Barnes, mother Meredith Norwood Barnes and his brother Marshall Barnes. He is preceded in death by his North Carolina grandparents Charlie and Betty Jo Barnes and his Uncle Glenn Barnes. Mitchell is also survived by his grandparents Hal and Diane Norwood of Louisville, KY, his Aunt Julia Barnes of Kernersville, North Carolina, his Uncle Rev. Mitch Norwood of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Aunt Melinda Whigham(Gregg) of Ashland, Kentucky Aunt Meg Diekmann (Doug) of Evansville, Indiana and his cousins Alex Barnes, Andrew Whigham, Ben Whigham, Emma Whigham, Joey Diekmann, Joshua Diekmann and Luke Diekmann. Mitchell leaves behind a community of friends who will find themselves forever changed by the depth of warm love extended by Mitchell to those that knew him.
Mitchell was born as a "Snow Baby" on January 20, 1994, graduated from Louisville Male High School and later with a History Education degree from Indiana University Southeast. At age 9, Mitchell began each day in a wheelchair as he battled Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. With the assistance of his loyal friend and attendant David Woodson, the duo made each day to school a wonderful academic pursuit. Mitchell was extremely well served by IUS for his undergraduate studies, Trinity High School with James Backus for his student teaching and finally by Barret Middle School where he taught 8th grade US History with his mentor Greg Murja.
Mitchell was a dedicated member of Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), Southeast Christian Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Motocross and the driving force behind the DREAM Foundation of Kentucky. DREAM Foundation has participated in the building of 10+ handicapped accessible playgrounds in the Louisville area and the funding of research to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Mitchell was an inspiration to all that knew him. He was a gentle, brave and compassionate man that brought out the best in others. With Jesus Christ as his Savior, Mitchell's goal in life was to share Jesus with friends and family closest to him. His family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday February 29th with an 11:00 am service at Southeast Christian Church main campus. The location is 920 Blankenbaker Parkway Louisville, KY 40243-1845. There will be a reception to greet family with food to follow in rooms 200/202. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DREAM Foundation 8216 Limehouse Lane Louisville, KY 40220.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020