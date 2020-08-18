M.J. Skeeter Cole Jr.
Louisville - M.J. Skeeter Cole Jr. 85 passed on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Norton Suburban (Norton Woman and Children Hospital). Born in Jeffersonville, IN Skeeter graduated from Manuel High School in 1953 and joined the G.E. Apprentice Program after graduation.
He retired in 1997 as Manager of Labor Relations, all 44 years of service was at Appliance Park. Skeeter thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his family and his many friends. He was a UK Fan, an avid Golfer, and was a member of Midland Trail Golf Club.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Willie Cole; his children Michael J. Cole, Sherri Weis (Burt), and Steve Cole (Melanie); his step-daughter Carrie Corzine; his sister Carol Fridley (Gene), and his grandchildren Adam Weis, Ashley Weis, Dustin Cole (Marina), and Dylan Cole.
Skeeter's visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd. His funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy to be made in his honor with the American Cancer Society
.