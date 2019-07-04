|
|
Molly Anna Thompson Bell
Winston-Salem, NC - Molly Anna Thompson Bell, 93 of Winston Salem passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1925 in Winston-Salem to the late Ila Reece Howard Thompson and John Henry Thompson, Sr. Molly had three siblings including John Henry Thompson, Jr., (deceased) Harriet Thompson Ledwell and Howard Eugene Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jack Milton Bell in 2016. Molly is survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019