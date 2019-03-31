Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Molly Fuller
Molly Maxine Fuller


1927 - 2019
Molly Maxine Fuller

Louisville - Molly Maxine Fuller 91, passed away March 13, 2019. Molly was preceded in death by her husband Guy Percy Fuller, daughter Stephanie Cooke Mashburn and grandson Michael Cooke.

She is survived by her daughter Deborah Fuller Nicholson Shwab, grandchildren Spencer Cooke, Rush Nicholson III and Elizabeth Nicholson Selander and three great grandchildren.

Molly was a beautiful and elegant lady.

A memorial service will take place at St. Matthews Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
