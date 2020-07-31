1/1
Momman "Mac" McCay
Momman "Mac" McCay

Louisville - Momman Lee "Mac" McCay, 81, of Louisville passed away suddenly at his home July 30, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Speck McCay, sons, David McCay and Daniel McCay, granddaughter, Camille McCay, a niece and nephew, numerous cousins, and a multitude of friends.

Mac graduated from Vine Grove High School in 1957 and is a member of its Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball. He was a 1964 graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Engineering. He retired from Carman Industries after an over 30 year career.

Mac was an avid quail hunter and relished training bird dogs. He was a founding member of the Commonwealth Chapter of Quail Forever and a member of the Long Run Sportsmen's Club. He regularly played basketball and softball including even two days before his passing. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

There will be a memorial service with limited seating held at the Fern Creek Funeral Home at 5406 Bardstown Road in Louisville on August 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Commonwealth Chapter of Quail Forever by mailing a donation to Quail Forever, 15420 Lariat Point Drive, Louisville, KY 40299






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
