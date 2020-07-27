1/1
Monica Katherine Sharrard-Bell
Monica Katherine Sharrard-Bell

Louisville - Sharrard-Bell, Monica Katherine, 41, of Louisville, passed away July 19, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Bailey; granddaughter, Serenity; mother, Susan Letcher (Donnie); grandparents, Edith and Johnny Dennison and Michael Defazio; sister, Tracy; brothers, Joey, Billy, and Mike; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Valley Hope Center, 10803 Deering Road, with a Celebration of Life to follow.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Aug. 6, 2020.
