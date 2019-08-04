Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Montrey Byars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Infant Montrey Lamont Byars Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Infant Montrey Lamont Byars Jr. Obituary
Infant Montrey Lamont Byars Jr.

Louisville - passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Breonna Bell; father Montrey Byars Sr.; sisters, Makenzie Bell, Arianna Byars and Makiyah Byars; grandparents, Leon Bell Sr., Regina Bell, Tara Bell, Felicia Cannon and Charles Percell; great-grandmother, Diane Bell, host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relations and friends.

Visitation: 11am -12pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Montrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now