|
|
Infant Montrey Lamont Byars Jr.
Louisville - passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Breonna Bell; father Montrey Byars Sr.; sisters, Makenzie Bell, Arianna Byars and Makiyah Byars; grandparents, Leon Bell Sr., Regina Bell, Tara Bell, Felicia Cannon and Charles Percell; great-grandmother, Diane Bell, host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relations and friends.
Visitation: 11am -12pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019