Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
5505 Bardstown Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monya Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monya Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monya Mills Obituary
Monya Mills

Louisville - Monya Mills, 83, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

She was the former Monya Marie Hubbuch, a graduate of Mercy Academy and the old St. Anthony Nursing School and a member and dedicated volunteer at St. Gabriel Catholic Church for over 50 years.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Mills; daughters, Diane Spink (Greg), Brenda Mills, and Karen Mills (Shannon Sevart); sons, Kevin (Andrea) and Bruce Mills; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond and Gilbert Hubbuch.

Funeral mass is 7pm Friday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 3pm Friday until the time of the service at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now