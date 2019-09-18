|
Monya Mills
Louisville - Monya Mills, 83, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
She was the former Monya Marie Hubbuch, a graduate of Mercy Academy and the old St. Anthony Nursing School and a member and dedicated volunteer at St. Gabriel Catholic Church for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Mills; daughters, Diane Spink (Greg), Brenda Mills, and Karen Mills (Shannon Sevart); sons, Kevin (Andrea) and Bruce Mills; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond and Gilbert Hubbuch.
Funeral mass is 7pm Friday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road. Visitation is after 3pm Friday until the time of the service at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019