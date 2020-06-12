Morris B. Osbaum
Morris B. Osbaum

Louisville - Morris B. Osbaum, 82, passed away June 11, 2020. He was a graduate of Male High School class of 1955 and retired from the A&P bakery.

Morris is preceded in death by his mother, Lacye Osbaum, father, Joseph Osbaum, and his beloved sister, Julia Hepler.

Morris is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Bettie Blakeman Osbaum, His Daughter Lisa Glasscock, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and step-Daughter, Susan Blakeman Rodgers.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Monday June 15, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Dr.), with his service to follow at 4:00 pm. The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkinsons Disease Research.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
JUN
15
Service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
