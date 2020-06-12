Morris B. OsbaumLouisville - Morris B. Osbaum, 82, passed away June 11, 2020. He was a graduate of Male High School class of 1955 and retired from the A&P bakery.Morris is preceded in death by his mother, Lacye Osbaum, father, Joseph Osbaum, and his beloved sister, Julia Hepler.Morris is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Bettie Blakeman Osbaum, His Daughter Lisa Glasscock, 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and step-Daughter, Susan Blakeman Rodgers.Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Monday June 15, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Dr.), with his service to follow at 4:00 pm. The burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkinsons Disease Research.