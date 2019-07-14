Services
Morris David Hall


1942 - 2019
Morris David Hall Obituary
Morris David Hall

LaGrange - Morris David Hall born November 5th 1942 passed away on Monday July 8th at his home in LaGrange, KY. Morris is survived by his beloved wife Anta Blair Hall, his loving children Kelli Hall Nedell (Ed) and Amy Hall Brennenstuhl, his grandchildren Shelby, John and Elizabeth, and step-grandchildren Edward, Dan and Amanda. His sister's Sharon Lake (Jim) and Sandy Roberts, nephews James, David, James and Mathew as well as many cherished friends. Morris was a graduate of Butler Traditional High School where he excelled in football as an All Star Linebacker, making All State, and earning the nickname "Hog Head". He attended the University of Kentucky where he continued playing football. Morris was the founder and president of Allied Custom Kitchens Inc., Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Nashville. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer and a long standing member of the Oldham County Country Club.

Visitation on Wednesday July 17th, 2019 from 3:00pm-6:00pm will be held at the John W. Black Community Center, LaGrange, KY. A celebration of life at 6:00pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
