Morris G. Powell
Louisville - 73, passed away June 9, 2020. He was a retired employee for the City of Louisville and a US Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Veta Powell and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Friday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Louisville Cemetery
Louisville - 73, passed away June 9, 2020. He was a retired employee for the City of Louisville and a US Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Veta Powell and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Friday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Louisville Cemetery
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.