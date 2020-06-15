Or Copy this URL to Share

Morris G. Powell



Louisville - 73, passed away June 9, 2020. He was a retired employee for the City of Louisville and a US Army Veteran.



He is survived by his wife, Veta Powell and other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Friday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Louisville Cemetery









