Morris Hockersmith



Louisville - Morris Hockersmith, 100, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



He was born on July 25, 1918 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James and Virginia (Stout) Hockersmith. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jean Hockersmith, son, Glen Hockersmith, brother Roy Hockersmith and sister Aileen Humphrey.



Morris was a self employed electrical contractor owning and operating Hockersmith Electric for many years. He had many interests and hobbies including a Ham Radio operator, a pilot, photography and loved gardening and farming.



Morris is survived by his sons, Buddy (Karen), Jerry (Jill), nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).



His funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Middletown Historical Cemetery.



The family requests that contributions in Morris's memory be made to Poplar Level Baptist Church (14302 Poplar Lane, Louisville, KY 40299). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019