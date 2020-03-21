|
Morris Lee Fife, Sr.
Louisville - Morris Lee Fife, Sr., 94, entered into rest on Saturday March 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Joyce Fife. He was A Navy Veteran. Morris was survived by his Son, Morris Fife, Jr. (Debra); Special Companion, Phyllis Campbell; Brothers, William and Mack Fife; Sister, Iona Fife; Grandchildren, Tamara Green (Robb), Talainia Posey (Brien), Jessica Taylor (Issac); 4 Great Grandchildren. His service and Visitation will be private. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020