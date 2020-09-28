1/
Dr. Morris Paul Shapiro
Dr. Morris Paul Shapiro

Fair Lawn - Dr. Morris Paul Shapiro, age 78, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Monday morning September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Wolina K. Shapiro. Devoted father of Nathan Shapiro and his wife Fawzia of Parsippany, NJ, Sarit Hand and her husband Austin of Fair Lawn, NJ, and Ariela McElroy and her husband Sean of Fair Lawn, NJ. Loving brother of David Shapiro of Louisville, KY, and Fort Lauderdale FL. Cherished grandfather of Laila Shapiro, Benjamin and Sadie Hand, Daniel and Aaron McElroy. Morris was a graduate of University of Louisville where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Theoretical Physics and earned his PhD in Membrane Transport from Goethe Institute in West Germany. Morris was employed by the UPS corporate office in Mahwah, NJ, where he developed distribution software. Morris was a member of Congregation Shomrei Torah in Fair Lawn, an honorary member of Hadassah as well as a member of several fraternities including: Sigma Xi, Sigma Pi Sigma and the Jewish fraternity Sigma Alpha Mu. A graveside service was held on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Dr. Morris Paul Shapiro may be made to Fair Lawn chapter of Hadassah, attention Leslie Felner, Fair Lawn, NJ or to the Heart Failure Society of America. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Thoughts, love and memories will always remain. Rest In Peace.
Rebecca Ricci
Neighbor
