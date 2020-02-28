Services
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Baptist Church
5920 Bardstown Road
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Candle Ridge Cemetery
Gray, KY
View Map
Moses Sams Obituary
Moses Sams

Louisville - Moses B. Sams, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

He was retired general manager for Lightnin Lube Oil Co. and a member of Fern Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jesse Weaver.

He is survived by his wife, Lewana Ball Sams; children, Donna Sams (Ed Henry), Thomas Sams (Jackie) and Lori Bedard (Jeff); grandchildren, Rachel Henry, Louis Henry III and Paul Henry; and great grandchildren, Dawsyn Henry and Evelyn Browning.

His funeral is 11am Tuesday at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5920 Bardstown Road. Burial is 2pm Wednesday at Candle Ridge Cemetery, Gray, KY. Visitation is 2-8pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road and after noon Wednesday at Candle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Gray, KY until the time of the burial.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
