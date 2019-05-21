Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens West Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Shively, KY
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens West Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Shively, KY
Mossie Lee Gilbert

Louisville - Mossie Lee Gilbert, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away in Louisville on May 18, 2019, at the age of 90.

Mossie is preceded in death by William E. Gilbert, her husband of fifty-nine years, and by her sister Violet Wolfe and brother Bill McNeeley. She is survived by her son Jay Gilbert (wife Larisa, and children Eddy, Mike and Anne Elise); her daughter Deena Madison (children Tori and Brie); and by nine siblings and many dear friends.

Visitation will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Louisville Memorial Gardens West Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway, in Shively. The funeral service will follow immediately thereafter.

Memorials may be made to the .

Please visit louisvillememorialgardens.com for the complete obituary.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019
