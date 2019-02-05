|
Msgt. James L. Charbonneau
New Albany - Msgt. James Leonard Charbonneau, 80, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born June 6, 1938 in Louisville Kentucky. Jim retired as Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard after 37 years of service. He loved the military. He also had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother-in-law.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, A. Jeanne Flanigan Charbonneau; son, Sam Charbonneau (Kristi); daughters, Anne Langley (Les) and Linda Wilson; grandchildren, Catie Hollis, Michael Charbonneau, Logan Charbonneau, Nicholas Langley, Tiffany Banules, Summer Smith, and Luke Langley; and great grandchildren, J.J. and Mikey.
Visitation will be 4 pm ~ 8 pm Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, IN. His Funeral Service with military honors will be 11 am Friday in the Kraft Charlestown Road Chapel with burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019