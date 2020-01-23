|
Murray Alan Morguelan
Murray Allen Morguelan, 80, beloved husband of Geri (Shapira) Morguelan, died peacefully on January 8, 2020 in Los Angeles. Murray, Fred and Barbara were the three children born to Jacob and Sara Morguelan of Louisville, where they were members of the vibrant Jewish community. Murray had several careers, including being a talented interior designer and founder of the prominent Designer's Eye Studio in Louisville. Murray and Geri eventually moved to Southern California to join family members. Murray was the father of Gariann (Larry) Weisenberg and Natalie Lavine; grandfather to Jamie and Daniel Weisenberg, and Jacob Lavine; brother to Fred and Barbara (Katz) Morguelan; and uncle to Carl (Marla) Katz, Gary (Teresa) Katz, Robyn (Stu) Young, Adina (Shareena) Ascher, Ari (Jo) Morguelan, and Abigail (Matthew) Mirkin and their many children. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Resource Organization (www.parkinsonsresource.org) in his memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020