Murray ToborowskyLouisville - Murray Toborowsky, 80, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1940 to the Julie Sher and David Toborowsky in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Toborowsky.Murray always had a smile on his face, loved life and was loved by everyone.He was retired Bob Collins Ford and a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun, of which he was a current board member.He graduated from the University of Kentucky, returned to New Jersey and taught history in the school before moving to Louisville where he met his future wife, Bonnie Zegart.Murray is survived by his loving wife Bonnie; his beloved children Leigh Toborowsky (Beata), David Toborowsky (Annie), and Nancy Grzesik (Art); two sisters Beryl Wild (Frank) and Soni Capolupo (Joe), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also missed by his stepchildren, Dr. Robert Stoler (Andrea), Kevin (Stephanie) Stoler and Kimberly Schiller (Ron).Due to current pandemic restrictions, there will be a private graveside for his immediate family with interment at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Livestream service information is available at the website for Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.Memorial gifts may be made to Betty and Irvin Zegart Senior Adult Fund at the Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205