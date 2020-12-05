1/1
Murray Toborowsky
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray Toborowsky

Louisville - Murray Toborowsky, 80, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1940 to the Julie Sher and David Toborowsky in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Toborowsky.

Murray always had a smile on his face, loved life and was loved by everyone.

He was retired Bob Collins Ford and a member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun, of which he was a current board member.

He graduated from the University of Kentucky, returned to New Jersey and taught history in the school before moving to Louisville where he met his future wife, Bonnie Zegart.

Murray is survived by his loving wife Bonnie; his beloved children Leigh Toborowsky (Beata), David Toborowsky (Annie), and Nancy Grzesik (Art); two sisters Beryl Wild (Frank) and Soni Capolupo (Joe), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also missed by his stepchildren, Dr. Robert Stoler (Andrea), Kevin (Stephanie) Stoler and Kimberly Schiller (Ron).

Due to current pandemic restrictions, there will be a private graveside for his immediate family with interment at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Livestream service information is available at the website for Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.

Memorial gifts may be made to Betty and Irvin Zegart Senior Adult Fund at the Jewish Community Center, 3600 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved